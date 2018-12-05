A little over two years after the Indian Army’s so-called surgical strike on militant training camps in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, Bollywood is ready with the movie version. “We will get our revenge for the blood lost with blood,” Vicky Kaushal’s Vihaan Singh Shergill roars in the trailer of Uri.

Kaushal plays the leader of the Indian Army battalion behind the raid, which was in response to a terrorist attack on an Army camp in Uri in Kashmir on September 18, 2016. Nineteen soldiers died in the attack. The two-minute trailer reveals the Indian government’s aggressive response: “We shall not remain silent, this is a new India.”

The RSVP production, which also stars Kirti Kulhari, Yami Gautam and Paresh Rawal, has been directed by Aditya Dhar, the dialogue writer of Tezz (2013). The film will be released on January 11, 2019.