“Life is like a tiger safari. Either the tiger devours you, or you ride the beast,” Swara Bhasker’s Meera says in the trailer of the second season of the Voot series It’s Not That Simple.

Bhaskar returns as Meera, a newly divorced single mother who battles social censure and the pressures of living in a world run by men. The season is a sequel to Voot’s 2016 original, which featured Bhasker as a housewife stuck in an unhappy marriage alongside Vivan Bhatena, Karanveer Mehra and Akshay Oberoi.

The new season, which also stars Sumeet Vyas and Purab Kohli, will be available for streaming on the platform from December 14.