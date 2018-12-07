The much-awaited first trailer for the final Avengers film was released on Friday. The clip also reveals the film’s title – Avengers: Endgame.

Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, the film is a direct sequel to this year’s blockbuster Avengers: Infinity War. It’s a daunting time for the remaining Avengers after purple villain Thanos (Josh Brolin) destroyed half the world’s population in Infinity War. The trailer opens with Robert Downey Jr’s Tony Stark/Iron Man adrift in space and running out of life-sustaining supplies. Back on Earth, Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) and Captain America (Chris Evans) have to deal with the repercussions of Thanos’s victory, having lost most of their fellow Avengers and other superheros in the last film’s climax. “This is the fight of our lives”, says Captain America to Black Widow, setting the stage for the end game.

The trailer the keeps the biggest mystery under wraps – the chances of the resurrection of the many fan favourites who disintegrated in Infinity War, including Spider-Man (Tom Holland), Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman), Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and Peter Quill (Chris Pratt).

A ray of hope, however, is offered towards the end of the trailer, when Paul Rudd’s Ant Man makes an appearance. The pint-sized hero was not in Infinity War, but a mid-credits scene indicated that he had survived the destruction, but was trapped in another realm. Avengers: Endgame will be released in April 2019. The film’s cast includes Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo and Jeremy Renner.

Play Avengers: Endgame (2018)

This Avengers is a league of superheroes first introduced in the Marvel Comics in 1963. In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the team first got together in The Avengers (2012) and then reunited for Age of Ultron (2015) and Infinity War.

Avengers: Endgame is the 22nd film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, produced by Marvel Studios and distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures. The film will mark the end of the third phase of MCU films, closing an interconnected storyline that began with the first film, Iron Man (2008).