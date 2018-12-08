Actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar are set to come together on screen once again, in Stree director Amar Kaushik’s next, Mumbai Mirror reported.

Titled Bala, the romantic comedy will narrate the story of a prematurely balding man (Khurrana) and a woman (Pednekar) battling skin-colour prejudices. This will be Khurrana and Pednekar’s third collaboration after Dum Laga Ke Haisha (2015) and Shubh Mangal Saavdhan (2017).

The film is set to go on floors early next year and is eyeing a September release, Mumbai Mirror said.

Speaking to the publication, Kaushik described Bala as a “fun and relatable film”.

The movie will be bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films, who had also worked with Kaushik on the blockbuster horror-comedy Stree (2018).

Bala will be a comedy with a message, Vijan told Mumbai Mirror. “Through their journey, the film impresses on the fact that most of us are usually attracted to outward beauty and don’t go beyond that to understand the real person,” he said.