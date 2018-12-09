David Yarovesky’s horror film Brightburn, produced by Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn, gives a dark twist to a Superman-like story.

The film’s trailer, released on Saturday, shows a couple in rural America (Elizabeth Banks and David Denman) struggling to understand their son’s strange, violent impulses and behaviour. The boy (Jackson A Dunn), it is revealed, is not biologically theirs – he crash landed in a comet-like vehicle in their backyard one night and they adopted him.

Like Clark Kent’s superhero, this child has special powers but puts these to an altogether different use. “What if a child from another world crash-landed on Earth, but instead of becoming a hero to mankind, he proved to be something far more sinister?” reads the official synopsis. Wearing a superhero-like costume, he goes around terrorising the town.

The film has been scripted by Brian and Mark Gunn and will is an The H Collective production. It opens in theatres in the United States of America on May 27, 2019.