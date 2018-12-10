Rani Mukherji will return as no-nonsense senior inspector Shivani Shivaji Roy in Mardaani 2, Yash Raj Films announced on Monday. The sequel to Pradeep Sarkar’s 2014 crime drama Mardaani will be directed by debutant Gopi Puthran, who had scripted the original.

In Mardaani, Mukherji’s Roy took on Karan Rastogi (Tahir Raj Bhasin), the kingpin of a child trafficking racket. In the sequel, Roy’s nemesis is a “chilling villain,” said the production house. “Shivani will face a cold, merciless villain who has no empathy, no fear of God and is pure evil,” according to Yash Raj Films’s statement.

Details of the rest of the cast are yet to be revealed. The film is eyeing a late 2019 release.

Mukherji was last seen in the hit comedy-drama Hichki (2018).