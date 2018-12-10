Swara Bhasker will star in Eros International’s upcoming web series Flesh, Variety reported on Sunday. The series, to be released on Eros Now, the studio’s digital platform, will explore human trafficking in India.

Bhasker will play a “a belligerent cop...[who] neglects the law and takes matters into her own hands,” according to a press statement.

Also starring Akshay Oberoi, Vidya Malvade, Kavin Dave and Yudhishtir Urs, Flesh be directed by Danish Aslam (Break Ke Baad) and written by Sriram Raghavan’s frequent collaborator Pooja Ladha Surti (Andhadhun, Phobia, Badlapur). Siddharth Anand is co-producing.

Riddhima Lulla, chief content officer at Eros, promised a gripping tale. “We want the consumers’ digital experience to be defined by creating strong, extraordinary and unforgettable content,” she said in a statement. “Flesh is a flagship Eros Now show that promises to have the all the gripping elements to hook audiences.”

Bhasker said she was looking forward to playing a police officer for the first time in her career. “To associate with brave, bold, relevant and impactful characters and projects is a dream for any passionate actor,” she added.

Eros Now’s original fictional series include Side Hero and Smoke. Flesh will be available for streaming from early 2019.

Bhasker was last seen in Shashankha Ghosh’s hit Veere Di Wedding (2018). She also appears in Voot’s web series It’s Not That Simple, whose second season is set to be released.