A group of former of US Army personnel assemble outside a notorious South American cartel’s hiding spot. However, it’s not a military operation they’re planning, but a robbery – one with extremely dangerous consequences.

This is the premise of Netflix’s upcoming film Triple Frontier, starring Ben Affleck, Pedro Pascal, Oscar Isaac, Charlie Hunnam and Garrett Hedlund. The trailer was released on Sunday.

“For the first time in their prestigious careers, these unsung heroes undertake this dangerous mission for self instead of country,” says the official synopsis. “But when events take an unexpected turn and threaten to spiral out of control, their skills, their loyalties and their morals are pushed to a breaking point in an epic battle for survival.”

Directed by JC Chandor (A Most Violent Year) and co-written by Chandor and Mark Boal (The Hurt Locker, Zero Dark Thirty), the film will be released on the streaming platform and in limited theatres in March, 2019.