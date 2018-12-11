Maddock Films’s Luka Chuppi, starring Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon, has booked a March 1, 2019, release date. The romantic comedy is being directed by Laxman Utekar.

The film centred on two local television reporters in Mathura, the makers said in a press release on Tuesday. The film also stars Aparshakti Khurana, Pankaj Tripathi, and Vinay Pathak, with music by Badshah.

Maddock Films, founded by Dinesh Vijan, delivered the hit horror-comedy Stree this year. Aaryan was last seen in Luv Ranjan’s Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (2018), while Sanon’s last outing was in the 2017 romantic comedy Bareilly Ki Barfi.

“Stree has been a big boost and we can’t wait for Luka Chuppi now,” Vijan said. “Kartik and Kriti have done a phenomenal job and it is exciting to bring it to the audiences.”