Actor Arjun Rampal will headline upcoming Zee5 web series The Final Call, the video-on-demand service owned by Zee Entertainment Enterprises announced in a press release on Wednesday. The series is an adaptation of Priya Kumar’s novel I Will Go With You: The Flight of a Lifetime.

The 2016 novel examines a group of flight passengers whose captain has decided to commit suicide on duty, endangering all 300 on board.

“This story... is special and you will see me in a very different avatar,” Rampal said in a press statement. “We just wrapped up our first shoot schedule in Kashmir and I cannot wait to present the final product to the viewers.”

Details of the director and the rest of the cast are yet to be announced. The originality of the story fascinated the them, Zee5’s programming head Aparna Acharekar said in the press release. “It’s unlike anything we’ve ever heard or seen before,” she said. “While the book was extremely well received, we are quite certain that the show will have its fans too.”

This is Zee5’s first book-to-screen adaptation. The show is scheduled to be released for streaming early next year.