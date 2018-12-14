Abhishek Bachchan will play the lead role in the second season of Amazon India’s original series Breathe, The Hollywood Reporter said. Bachchan, who was most recently seen in Anurag Kashyap’s love triangle drama Manmarziyaan, said that he was attracted to the script of Breathe, but did not reveal details about the plot of the second season.

“As an artist, I have always liked to challenge myself through portraying unique characters and by being a part of genre-breaking stories,” Bachchan said in a press statement. “Content streaming and original digital series are the way of the future and I could not resist being a part of this new wave.”

Directed by Mayank Sharma, the first season was premiered in January and starred R Madhavan as a father desperate to save his young ailing son. Sharma will return to direct the second season, the publication added. Amit Sadh, who was part of the cast in the first season, will return too. The show has been written by Bhawani Iyer, Vikram Tuli, Arshad Syed and Mayank Sharma.

A release date is yet to be announced. Produced by Abundantia Entertainment, Breathe is Amazon’s second Indian original series after Inside Edge.