Netflix has confirmed that Diego Luna and Scoot McNairy will star in the second season of Narcos: Mexico. Production for the new season has begun in Mexico City, the streaming platform added in a statement released on Thursday.

Produced by Gaumont Television for Netflix, Narcos: Mexico is the fifth season in the series. Luna plays Mexican drug lord Miguel Felix Gallardo, who builds a trafficking empire and evades the Drug Enforcement Administration. McNairy’s character was introduced towards the end of the first season and will potentially be the man who hunts down Gallardo in the new set of episodes. McNairy is known for his roles in True Detective and Destroyer.

Luna is also starring in the Star Wars prequel series for Disney’s upcoming streaming service. The Rogue One and Y Tu Mama Tambien actor was recently given the Critics’ Choice Award for Best Actor in A Drama Series for his performance in Narcos: Mexico.