The British historical series Downton Abbey is set to a make a return, but to the theatres. The film Downton Abbey, directed by Micheal Engler and the writer of the series, Julian Fellowes, will be a continuation of the series that ended in 2015 after six seasons. A teaser announced the arrival of the “motion picture event”, which is due for a September release in 2019.

The series plays out on the fictional estate of Downton Abbey in Yorkshire. Set between 1912 and 1926, the series focuses on the Crawley family. Each season follows the British aristocracy getting by while historical events such as World War I and the Irish War of Independence threaten to shake their foundations.

Most of the original cast will be in the film version. Hugh Bonneville will play Robert Crawley and Laura Carmichael, Edith Pelham. Jim Carter stars as Charles Carson and Raquel Cassidy is Phyllis Baxter. Some cast members from the television series, such as Lily James and Ed Speelers, will not be in the movie.