Anurag Singh’s Akshay Kumar-starrer Kesari, which is based on the battle of Saragarhi of 1897, will be released on March 21, 2019. The final shooting schedule was recently completed in Jaipur.

The film will look at the battle between 21 Sikh soldiers of the British Indian Army and thousands of Afghans in modern-day Pakistan. Kumar stars as Ishar Singh, who led the Sikh Regiment. The film also stars Parineeti Chopra and Bhagyashree, and has been produced by Dharma Productions, Cape of Good Films and Azure Entertainment.

The battle of Saragarhi inspired the television serial 21 Sarfarosh - Saragarhi 1897, which ran on the Discovery Jeet channel this year. Also in production are two other films based on the same subject. One is set to be directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and will star Randeep Hooda in the lead role. The other is backed by actor-producer Ajay Devgn.