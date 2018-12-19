Guru Randhawa and Emraan Hashmi explain the high life to enamoured students in the video of Daaru Wargi, the first single to be released from Soumik Sen’s Cheat India. The film will be released on January 25.

The film is centred on a college admissions scam run by Hashmi’s character in which proxy candidates write entrance examinations for students for a fee. The film also stars Shreya Dhanwanthary.

The Daaru Wargi video indicates how students are lured into the racket with the promise of free-flowing wealth, women and alcohol. The party song has been written, composed and sung by Randhawa.