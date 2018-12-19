Keanu Reaves-starrer Replicas will be released in India on January 18, a week after it opens in the United States of America.

Directed by Jeffrey Nachmanoff (Traitor, Homeland), written by Chad St John and with a story by Stephen Hamel, the science fiction thriller is centred on biologist Will Foster (Reaves), who brings his wife and children back to life through human cloning after they die in an accident.

Alice Eve stars as his wife, Mona Foster, and Emily Alyn Lind and Emjay Anthony play his children. Replicas also features Thomas Middleditch and John Ortiz in key roles.

Reaves was last seen in Mathew Ross’s Siberia (2018) and Victor Levin’s Destination Wedding (2018)