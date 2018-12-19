Not one but two Govindas burn the dance floor in the song Dholi Dhol Baja from the Pahlaj Nihalani production Rangeela Raja. In the January 11 release, directed by Sikander Bharti, Govinda plays twin brothers – one a boisterous businessman and the other a saint.

Giving the twins company in the video for Dholi Dhol Baja are their respective heroines, Mishika Chourasia and Anupama Agnihotri, and a host of backup dancers. The song has been written by Mehboob and composed by Ishwar Kumar. The singers are Udit Narayan, Shreya Ghoshal, Dev Negi and Kumar.

Play Dholi Dhol Baja.

Rangeela Raja made headlines in November when Nihalani, who had a controversial tenure as chairman of Central Board of Film Certification from January 2015 to August 2017, himself had run-ins with the censor board to get his film cleared.

Nihalani has produced several Govinda hits including Shola Aur Shabnam (1992), Aankhen (1993) and the actor’s debut film, Ilzaam (1986). In 2017, Nihalani made a comeback as producer with Julie 2, which he described as an “adult family film”.

