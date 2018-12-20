Ranveer Singh gets a Singham welcome in the video of Aala Re Aala, the new song from Rohit Shetty’s Simmba. Singh enters the scene sitting on a car and heralded by a throng of sunglass-wearing women steering various automobiles.

The song, composed by Tanishk Bagchi, champions the awesomeness of Singh’s titular character. The flamboyant melange of Indian percussion and wind instruments finds space in the video as the backup dancers include musicians too. The lyrics are by Shabbir Ahmed and the vocals are by Dev Negi and Goldi.

Play Aala Re Aala, Simmba.

In Simmba, which is based on the 2015 Telugu hit Temper, Singh plays Assistant Commissioner of Police Sangram Bhalerao, a corrupt policeman who has a change of heart. Also starring in the film are Sara Ali Khan, Sonu Sood, and Ajay Devgn in a cameo, reprising his popular role of Bajirao Singham from Shetty’s Singham films. Simmba will be released in theatres on December 28.