Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s Hindi film Mere Pyare Prime Minister will be released on March 8, the filmmaker announced on Twitter on Thursday. Starring Anjali Patil, the film reportedly talks about open defecation and sanitation.

The plot revolves around four children living in a Mumbai slum, according to DNA. “One of them wants to build a toilet for his single mother and makes an appeal to the Prime Minister,” the publication explained.

The screenplay of Mere Pyare Prime Minister has been co-written by Mehra along with Hussain Dalal, and Manoj Mairta. The music has been composed by Shankar, Ehsaan and Loy.