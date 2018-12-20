Katrina Kaif’s Babita Kumari finally gets a proper introduction in the video of Heer Badnaam, the fourth song from Aanand L Rai’s Zero. The pounding Punjabi number has been composed by Tanishk Bagchi and features Kumaar’s lyrics. The singer is Romy, who gave us Manmarziyaan’s Hallaa earlier this year, alongside Jyoti Nooran. Bagchi is the guest composer while the primary composers for the film are Ajay-Atul.

Babita Kumari comes across in the video as a mercurial celebrity who cannot handle her alcohol and is known for her public breakdowns. Vertically challenged Bauua Singh (Shah Rukh Khan), who worships Babita, becomes friends with her while she nurses her wounds from a previous relationship with a character played by Abhay Deol.

The December 21 release also stars Anushka Sharma as a cerebral palsy-afflicted scientist at the National Aeronautics and Space Association.