Mammootty is the champion of the people and saviour of the masses in the teaser of Yatra, Mahi V Raghav’s biopic on former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy.

The teaser, released on Friday, shows farmers struggling with erratic water, electricity and crop prices. “People say a farmer is a king,” one of them says. “We don’t need this royalty that doesn’t have food, clothing and shelter.” Mammootty’s YS Rajasekhara Reddy then emerges as the people’s leader and hero.

YSR, as the Andhra Chief Minister was known, led the state from 2004 until his death in a helicopter crash in September 2009, during his second term in office. The Tamil movie draws its title from 1,475-km journey YSR undertook on foot to campaign for the 2004 state elections.

The music of Yatra has been composed by Krishna Kumar, better known as K, while National Film Award winner Sreekar Prasad is the editor. The film will be released in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam on February 8.