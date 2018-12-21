One man’s fever dream turns into an audio-visual melange that combines animation with a stream-of-consciousness monologue in Ashutosh Pathak’s short film Fever.

The makers describe the three-minute short as “a spoken-word poem, satirising our digitally entrapped lives”. Arjun Radhakrishnan (Shreelancer, Megalopolis) plays a dengue patient whose thoughts swing between macaroons, world hunger, violence, social media and more as he sleeps. The fever is as much a medical condition as a consequence of information overload, it is suggested. Pathak has written, animated and directed the film, which is being streamed on YouTube.