The first trailer of Krish Jagarlamudi’s highly awaited two-part biopic on Telugu screen legend and former chief minister NT Rama Rao was released on Friday. In NTR Kathanayakudu, NTR’s son, Nandamuri Balakrishna, plays the lead role, while Vidya Balan plays his first wife, Basavatarakam.

After a hugely successful acting career, NT Rama Rao founded the Telugu Desam Party and led the united Andhra Pradesh state as chief minister for three terms. Three of his sons are actors, while his daughter, Daggubati Purandeswari, is a politician and former Member of Parliament.

The trailer packs in Rao’s early years as an actor, his political career, and his years as the chief minister of the united Andhra Pradesh state. The cast includes Rana Daggubati, Rakul Preet Singh, Prakash Raj, Bharat Reddy and Sachin Khedekar. The big-budget production is scheduled to be released in January. The biopic has been scored by MM Keeravani. The second part is reportedly titled NTR Mahanayakudu.

Krish Jagarlamudi’s credits include Gamyam, Vedam and Kanche. He has also co-directed the January 25 release Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, starring Kangana Ranaut.