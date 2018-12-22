The first trailer of the Pakistani film The Legend of Maula Jatt, starring Fawad Khan, Hamza Ali Abbasi, Mahira Khan and Humaima Mallick, was released on Friday. The film is said to be a tribute to the Punjabi-language gandasa action genre in Pakistani cinema, the best-known of which is the popular classic Maula Jatt, made in 1979 and starring Sultan Rahi.

The Legend of Maula Jatt will reportedly be released in Pakistan and China on the same day on Eid-ul-Fitr in June 2019.

Maula Jatt explores the enmity between Maula Jatt (Sultan Rahi) and Noori Natt in Gujranwala in rural Punjab. Maula Jatt spawned several sequels, and ranks as among Pakistan’s highest grossing films.

The spiffy-looking new movie, which is already being compared to Game of Thrones, has been made by Bilal Lashari, who has directed the 2013 action blockbuster Waar. The Legend of Maula Jatt pits a bulked-up Fawad Khan against the character played by Hamza Ali Abbasi. The film has the blessings of one of the genre’s most well-known practitioners, Nasir Adeeb.