Aanand L Rai’s big-budget production Zero has made close to Rs 52 crore in its opening weekend, according to trade sources. The romantic comedy, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif, was released on December 21.

Trade sources pegged the opening day figures at Rs 18.50 crore and the collection by Sunday evening at Rs 51.75 crore. The film reportedly opened on more than 4,000 screens in India and 1,500 screens overseas. According to Box Office India, the film’s global collections are approximately Rs 100 crore.

Produced by Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment and Rai’s Colour Yellow Productions, Zero follows the high-spirited and vertically challenged Bauua, who abandons his bride-to-be, a NASA scientist with cerebral palsy (Sharma), for a chance to meet superstar Babita (Kaif). The story and screenplay are by Himanshu Sharma and music by Ajay-Atul.

Play Zero (2018).

Zero had some minor competition in the form of the Hindu dubbed version of Prashanth Neel’s Kannada action film KGF. The Yash-starrer earned Rs 8.5 crore on its opening weekend, according to trade estimates. The total collections are an approximate Rs 59.61 crore, reported The Indian Express.

Play KGF (2018).

Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath, starring Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput, has made nearly Rs Rs 61.4 crore since its release on December 7. The inter-faith romance earned Rs 1.9 crore from its third weekend, trade sources said.

James Wan’s Aquaman, starring Jason Momoa, has repeated its global success at the Indian box office, earning an estimated Rs 41.45 crore here since its December 14 release, sources added. The DC Films production’s worldwide collection is set to reach $500 million, according to Deadline.