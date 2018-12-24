In Aditya Dhar’s Uri: The Surgical Strike, the Indian Army prepares for battle in the song Challa (Main Lad Jaana). The video, released on Monday, shows soldiers training hard for their ultimate mission – to cross the border into Pakistan and catch the enemy by surprise. Leading them is the burly Major Vihal Shergill, played by Vicky Kaushal. The rock song has been composed by Shashwat Sachdev, with lyrics by Kumaar and vocals by Romy, Vivek Hariharan and Sachdev.

Play Challa (Main Lad Jaana).

Uri: The Surgical Strike is based on the September 29, 2016, attacks carried out by the Indian Army across the Line of Control with Pakistan. The surgical strike, as the operation was termed, was a response to the terrorist attack on an Army camp in Uri in Kashmir on September 18, in which 19 Indian soldiers were killed.

Uri: The Surgical Strike also stars Paresh Rawal, Yami Gautam, Kirti Kulhari and Mohit Raina. The film will be released on January 11.