Lupita Nyong’o’s Adelaide Wilson returns to her childhood home for the summer along with her husband (Winston Duke) and children (Shahadi Wright Joseph and Evan Alex) in Oscar winning writer-director Jordan Peele’s Us. However, the family is in for a terrifying surprise when their dopplegangers end up becoming their uninvited guests.

“They look exactly like us. They think like us. They won’t stop until they kill us or we kill them,” Nyong’o declares in the film’s 130-second trailer. Written and directed by Peele, Us is the filmmaker’s second movie after his horror-themed debut Get Out (2017), for which he won an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay.

Also starring Elisabeth Moss, Tim Heidecker, Yahya Abdul Mateen II and Anna Diop and produced by Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions, the film is scheduled to be released on March 15, 2019.