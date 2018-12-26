The statue of a ghostly bride strikes an emotional chord with passersby in Sometimes, Up On The Box, an animated short narrated and scored by American singer-songwriter Amanda Palmer. The short draws from Palmer’s experiences as a street artist between 1998 and 2003. The narrator recalls her encounters with several strangers who would toss a dollar into her hat when she worked as a living statue at the Harvard Square in Cambridge, Massachusetts. A meeting with an old Japanese man on one such day on the streets results in a pleasant surprise.

The short, which is based on a segment from Palmer’s audiobook The Art of Asking (2014), was crowdfunded through the platform Patreon. The video was released Palmer’s YouTube channel on Monday. The short has been produced by Alexandra Becker with animation by Creative Connection Animation Studio.