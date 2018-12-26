Bappi Lahiri’s hit composition Dil Mein Ho Tum from Satyamev Jayate (1987) returns in Soumik Sen’s Cheat India. The retooled version is by composer Rochak Kohli. The video, released on Wednesday, traces the blossoming romance between the characters played by Emraan Hashmi and Shreya Dhanwanthary. The new version has been sung by Armaan Malik, with fresh lyrics by Manoj Muntashir accompanying Faruk Kaiser’s original.

Play Dil Mein Ho Tum, Cheat India.

The 1987 song had two versions, one sung by Lahiri and the other by S Janaki. Lahiri reused the tune for the superhit song Chirodini Tumi Je Aamar in the 1987 Bengali blockbuster Amar Sangi.

Cheat India stars Hashmi as a crooked businessman who operates an entrance examination racket. The film is set to be released on January 25.