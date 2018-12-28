Tamil screen icon Rajinkanth plays a hostel warden in his 165th film Petta. But the warden has a few tricks up his sleeve, suggests the film’s trailer that was released on Friday.

Directed by Karthik Subbaraj (Jigarthanda, Mercury), the film is about Rajinikanth’s Kaali, a hostel warden who locks horns with characters played by Sasikumar, Bobby Simha and Vijay Sethupathi. “If someone gets sentimental about their wives and children, run away. I am angry and will not leave without killing you,” Kaali declares in the 150-second trailer.

The film also stars Simran Bagga as the actor’s romantic interest, Trisha Krishnan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Produced by Sun Pictures, the film is scheduled to be released on January 10, 2019.