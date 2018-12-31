Rohit Shetty’s police drama Simmba has reportedly made Rs 75.11 crore over its opening weekend, according to figures released by its producers. The official remake of the Telugu hit Temper stars Ranveer Singh as rule-breaking police inspector Sangram Bhalerao who takes down a pair of rapists. Also starring Sara Ali Khan and Sonu Sood, the collaboration between Rohit Shetty Picturez, Reliance Entertainment and Dharma Productions was released on December 28 on an estimated 4,020 screens in India.

Play Aankh Maare, Simmba (2018).

The three-day collection of Simmba is only a little less than what the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Zero has earned since its release on December 21. Aanand L Rai’s romantic comedy was released on over 4,000 screens in India, and has made an estimated Rs 83.25 crore till date.

In its fourth week, Kedarnath, starring Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput, has notched up Rs 64.80 crore, according to trade sources. The net box office figures for the Hindi dubbed version of KGF are estimated to be Rs 25 crore.