Nothing is as it seems in the ZEE5 original film Sigai [Hairdressing], starring Pariyerum Perumal actor Kathir. The Tamil film’s trailer was released on Friday.

The trailer suggests that the film is a crime drama centred on the sex work industry. “There are only three rules in this business,” a man says in the one-minute promo. “Be strict with negotiations, try to get more money than agreed upon and ensure you return back with the money safely.”

“The movie shows how the life of a person can completely change in 24 hours,” the film’s official synopsis reads. Directed by Jagadeesan Subu, Sigai also stars Rythvika and Raj Bharath.

The trailer offers a glimpse of Kathir’s character dressing up as a woman. Kathir, whose credits include Kirumi (2015) and Vikram Vedha (2017), told The Times of India in a 2017 interview that his “character has different shades, of which the feminine side is the highlight”.

The film was premiered at the All Lights India International Film Festival in Hyderabad in 2016. Sigai will be released on the Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited-owned streaming platform on January 9.