Otis Milburn is a shy teenager who lives with his eccentric sex therapist mother in Netflix’s upcoming series Sex Education. The repressed youngster’s world opens up when he is persuaded by a bold classmate to open a clandestine sex therapy clinic in school, following in his mother’s footsteps.

“This is our chance to finally move up the social food chain,” his friend declares in the trailer, released on Wednesday. The British comedy stars Asa Butterfield (Hugo, The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas) and American-British actress Gillian Anderson (The X-Files, Hannibal).

The “dramedy takes on conversations about sex, identity, love and the ups and downs of young adult life in a frank and truthful way and proves ‘experience is overrated’,” according to the official synopsis.

Also starring Ncuti Gatwa and Emma Mackey, the series has been directed by Ben Taylor (Catastrophe) and Kate Herren, and written by Laurie Nunn (Pregnant Pause). Sex Education will be released on the streaming platform on January 11.