Ranveer Singh raps that he is going to introduce India to real hip hop in Asli Hip Hop, the first song Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy. The video, released on YouTube on Friday, gives glimpses of Singh’s character, an aspiring hip hop star from Dharavi in Mumbai.

Asli Hip Hop has been composed and written by Spitfire. On supporting vocal duties are the rappers D’EVIL, Nexus, Rahul Raahi, Emiway, D-cypher, BeatRAW and Big Sid. D-cypher and BeatRAW have also beat-boxed in the song.

Alia Bhatt is seen playing a pivotal role. Kalki Koechlin, Vijay Raaz and Vijay Verma are also in the cast. Gully Boy, shot for the most part in Dharavi, is loosely based on the lives of Mumbai rappers Divine and Naezy. The first trailer will hit YouTube on January 9. Written by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, Gully Boy will have its world premiere at the Berlin International Film Festival in February.