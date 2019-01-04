The family-friendly song ABCD from Sooraj Barjatya’s Hum Saath Saath Hain (1999) gets a millennial-themed remix in Friends Bhi Family Hain from Rajshri Productions’ upcoming Hum Chaar. The song was released on Friday.

E stands for “Enthu Cutlet” and F stands for “Filmy Keeda”, as per the lyrics. Composed by George Joseph and written by Abhishek Dixit, the song is performed by Aaman Trikha and Rajiv Sundaresan. The February 15, 2019, release is a take on modern friendships.

Directed by Abhishek Dixit, Hum Chaar will launch newcomers Prit Kamani, Simran Sharma, Anshuman Malhotra and Tushar Pandey. Rajshri Productions’ films include Hum Saath Saath Hain and the blockbusters Hum Aapke Hain Koun (1994) and Maine Pyar Kiya (1989).