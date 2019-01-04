Emraan Hashmi is back on familiar territory as the pensive romantic hero in Phir Mulaaqat, the latest song from the soundtrack of Soumik Sen’s Cheat India. Playing a harmonium, Hashmi’s character gazes into the distance and reminisces about a woman (Shreya Dhanwanthary) while lip-syncing to Jubin Nautiyal’s vocals. The lyrics are by Kunaal Vermaa and the music is by Kunaal-Rangon.

In Cheat India, Hashmi stars as the kingpin of an entrance examination scam. The film was scheduled to open in theatres on January 25 but is reportedly considering advancing its release by a week to avoid a box office clash with Bal Thackeray biopic Thackeray and Kangana Ranaut-starrer Manikarnika.

