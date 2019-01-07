Peter Farelly’s Green Book emerged as the big winner at the 76th Golden Globe Awards ceremony that took place in Beverly Hills on Sunday. The period comedy, based on a real incident, won the award for best film in the Musical or Comedy category as well as the award for best screenplay (Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, and Peter Farrelly).

Mahershala Ali won the Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture for Green Book. Regina King won the Best Supporting Actress for her work in If Beale Street Could Talk.

Play Green Book.

Sandra Oh, who hosted the ceremony alongside Andy Samberg, became the first person of Asian descent to be a Golden Globes host as well as a winner at the event. For her performance in Killing Eve, Oh won the Best Actress award in a Television Series – Drama.

We'd like to say we're Sandra Oh's biggest fans, but then we saw her parents. ❤️ #GoldenGlobes https://t.co/CI6d3WUDM9 pic.twitter.com/8qsOePfLdF — E! News (@enews) January 7, 2019

The award for the best film in the Drama category went to the Freddie Mercury biopic Bohemian Rhapsody. For playing the lead singer of the Queen band, Rami Malek won the award in the Best Actor – Drama category. Both Bohemian Rhapsody and A Star Is Born, two song-heavy films, were nominated for the top awards as dramas, and not musicals.

There was criticism on social media for the recognition given to Bohemian Rhapsody. Its director, Bryan Singer, has been accused of raping 17-year-old Cesar Sanchez-Guzman in 2003. Singer was fired from Bohemian Rhapsody weeks before filming ended, and was replaced by Dexter Fletcher. However, due to industry regulations, Singer was credited as director since he helmed the bulk of the production.

Talking big Hollywood change talk and then giving the Bryan Singer film top honors is too on the nose. — Craig Bro Dude (@CraigSJ) January 7, 2019

Mentioned or not, Bryan Singer gets one of those trophies, just in case you thought Hollywood was cured in 2019 — Jensen Karp (@JensenClan88) January 7, 2019

“Bryan Singer couldn’t be here tonight because, well, yikes.” — bobby finger (@bobbyfinger) January 7, 2019

hollywood when bryan singer’s allegations are brought up pic.twitter.com/yJmw9xeFht — kyra (@blindspottiing) January 7, 2019

the cast and crew of Bohemian Rhapsody avoiding mentioning Bryan Singer in their awards speeches pic.twitter.com/Udf58Fm7Kf — Ian (@muddymudskipper) January 7, 2019

The best actress award in Motion Picture – Drama category went to Glenn Close for her work in The Wife. On the way to the stage, an emotional Close embraced her fellow nominee Lady Gaga, and was heard saying, “I’m so honoured to be with my category sisters.”

“Category sisters” is a sweet phrase. Far more intimate than “fellow nominees.” #goldenglobes — stacia l. brown (@slb79) January 7, 2019

Glenn Close won over the crowds by talking about her role in the film, as a wife living in the shadow of a narcissistic husband who wins the Nobel Prize in Literature. “ “Women, we’re nurturers, that’s what’s expected of us,” she said. “But we have to find personal fulfillment. We have to say ‘I can do that, and I should be allowed to do that.’”

Chrstian Bale took home his second Golden Globe award for Adam McKay’s biopic Vice, in which he plays Republican politician and former American Vice-President Dick Cheney. During his acceptance speech for the best actor award in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy, Bale thanked “Satan” for inspiring him to play the part. The Church of Satan acknowledged Bale’s remark.

To us, Satan is a symbol of pride, liberty and individualism, and it serves as an external metaphorical projection of our highest personal potential. As Mr. Bale's own talent and skill won him the award, this is fitting. Hail Christian! Hail Satan! https://t.co/ILuK8TFZXi — The Church Of Satan (@ChurchofSatan) January 7, 2019

For her performance in Yorgos Lanthimos’s The Favourite, Olivia Colman won the best actress award in the Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy category. Colman thanked her “bitches”, co-stars Rachel Weisz and Emma Stone, saying, “Every second of working with you girls was such a joy.”

Play The Favourite.

Veteran actress Carol Burnett was presented the inaugural Carol Burnett Award recognising her lifetime of work in television. “I am really gobsmacked by this,” a surprised Burnett quipped on receiving the award. “Does this mean I get to accept it every year?”

Jeff Bridges was the recipient of this year’s Cecil B DeMille Award, which recognises lifetime achievement. Bridges thanked his father, the actor Lloyd Bridges, and pulled up his sleeves to reveal his cuff-links. “They were your dad’s too,” Jeff Bridges said.

Bridges also acknowledged his frequent collaborators, the Coen brothers. Speaking about his iconic role in the directors’ The Big Lebowski (1998), the 69-year-old actor said, “If I’m lucky, I’ll be associated with the dude for the rest of my life.”

Amazing tribute to the career of the "The Dude," Jeff Bridges. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/umrQue0ulf — Lights, Camera, Pod (@LightsCameraPod) January 7, 2019

Alfanso Cuaron won the Best Director award for the semi-autobiographical Roma. The United States-Mexico production, made in the Spanish and Mixtec languages, also won the award in the best foreign language film category.

The Best Animated Feature Film award went to Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse. “Anyone can wear the mask, everyone is powerful and everyone is necessary and that is the spirit of the movie,” said Peter Ramsey, who directed the film alongside Bob Persichetti and Rodney Rothman, backstage. The film features an African-American teenager as Spider-Man.

Miles got his hands on that #IntoTheSpiderVerse 2018 Best Animated Feature Film GOLD!! Drawn by #SpiderVerse animator, Greg Verreault!

IG: greg.verreault pic.twitter.com/M54BQQiFcA — Nick Kondo 近藤 (@NickTyson) January 7, 2019

Justin Hurwitz won a Golden Globe for Best Original Score for his second-ever nomination for his work in Damien Chazelle’s First Man. In 2017, Hurwitz had won the award for Chazelle’s La La Land.

The award for the Best Original Song went to Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando and Andrew Wyatt for Shallow from Bradley Cooper’s A Star Is Born. “As a woman in music, it is really hard to be taken seriously as a musician and as a songwriter,” Gaga said upon receiving her award.

Play Shallow, A Star Is Born.

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story won the Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television award. The series also yielded a Best Actor award for Darren Criss.

The Best Actress award in the same category went to Patricia Arquette for her role in Escape at Dannemora. The Best Supporting Actor award was won by Ben Whishaw for A Very English Scandal. Patricia Clarkson won the Best Supporting Actress award for her work in Sharp Objects.

In her first interview after winning at the #GoldenGlobes, Patricia Clarkson discusses why Sharp Objects was a dream role for her. pic.twitter.com/GGQhwJR9op — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 7, 2019

The award for the Best Television Series – Drama went to The Americans. The Kominsky Method won the award for the Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy. Michael Douglas won the award for Best Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy for The Kominsky Method.

Richard Madden won the Best Actor in a Television Series award – Drama for his performance in Bodyguard. The Best Actress award in a Television Series – Drama went to Sandra Oh for Killing Eve. In the Best Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy category, the award went to Rachel Brosnahan for her role in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

Play The Kominsky Method, starring Michael Douglas.

The evening appeared lukewarm compared to 2018’s ceremony, where attendees were dressed in black to commemorate the MeToo and TimesUp movements, and 2017’s ceremony, where Meryl Streep made an anti-Donald Trump speech, but it had its share of light moments. Jeff Bridges’s speech and Harrison Ford’s follow-up drew laughs.

Find you someone that looks at you the way Chris Pine looks at Jeff Bridges. pic.twitter.com/P1j90KgsPR — BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) January 7, 2019

"Nobody told me I have to follow Jeff Bridges." - Harrison Ford #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/e5lDw2gwoI — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) January 7, 2019

Jeff Bridges lost the plot about nine times in that speech ... and it was great. — Joe Posnanski (@JPosnanski) January 7, 2019

Does Harrison Ford get his weed from Jeff Bridges or the other way around. — Peter Avellino (@PeterAPeel) January 7, 2019

And there was a certain “water lady” who was the unexpected star of the evening.