Dacoits, dust and death lurk in the trailer of Sonchiriya, which was released on Monday. The latest film by Abhishek Chaubey (Ishqiya, Udta Punjab) is set in the Chambal region against the backdrop of the Emergency of 1975. The cast of the RSVP film includes Sushant Singh Rajput, Manoj Bajpayee, Ranvir Shorey, Ashutosh Rana and Bhumi Pednekar. Sonchiriya will be released on February 8.

The screenplay is by Sudip Sharma, and the music is by Vishal Bhardwaj. Sushant Singh Rajput plays Lakhna, a member of a gang led by Ranvir Shorey’s Vakil. As Ashutosh Rana’s ruthless police officer hunts down the dacoits, there is talk of a surrender, protection for the character played by Bhumi Pednekar, and a dacoit played by Manoj Bajpayee who shelters Lakhna. Bajpayee had depicted a dacoit in one of his earliest films, Shekhar Kapur’s Bandit Queen, in 1994.