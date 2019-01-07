Rohit Shetty has confirmed that his next project will revolve around Sooryavanshi, the police officer character played by Akshay Kumar and introduced in the end of his most recent film, Simmba. “We will finalise the script shortly,” Shetty told DNA.

Shetty also told the DNA newspaper that he is working on the fifth installment of the successful comedy film series Golmaal as well as a web series for Amazon Studios. His production company, Rohit Shetty Picturez, will launch the debut films of three of his assistant directors, he added. “I think by mid-2020, we’ll be a full-fledged production house, where outside directors will work with us and my team will also make films,” Shetty said.

Simmba, starring Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan, was released on December 28 and earned an estimated Rs 189.95 crores till January 6. Simmba featured Ajay Devgn’s honest police inspector from Shetty’s Singham films as well as introduced Sooryavanshi. “This is the beginning of the new universe that we’ve created,” Shetty told DNA.