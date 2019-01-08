Rajkummar Rao’s Sahil Mirza cannot stop blushing as he falls in love with Sweety (Sonam Kapoor) in the title track of Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, which was released on Tuesday.

Shelly Chopra Dhar’s film is named after the classic song from Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s 1942: A Love Story (1992). Rochak Kohli has reworked the RD Bruman original for the film, which also stars Anil Kapoor, who had played the lead in 1942: A Love Story. The retooled track borrows the original composition’s mukhda and its memorable main melody. Darshan Raval and Kohli have sung the new song, which has lyrics by Gurpreet Saini. The original number was written by Javed Akhtar, with vocals by Kumar Sanu.

Play Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga title track.

The film revolves around Sweety, who is under pressure to choose from a number of marriage proposals, including that of writer Sahil Mirza. Sweety is not interested in any of these prospective grooms and has a secret, one that she fears her family will never accept. Anil Kapoor plays Sweety’s father. The supporting cast includes Regina Cassandra, Juhi Chawla and Brijendra Kala.

Co-written by Dhar and Gazal Dhaliwal, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga will be released on February 1.