Kangana Ranaut’s Rani Laxmibai is taking no prisoners as she fights the British in the video of Vijayi Bhava, the first song from Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. Composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy and written by Prasoon Joshi, Vijayi Bhava features Shankar Mahadevan’s vocals.

The video, released on Thursday, reveals Laxmibai gearing up for battle, with Jhansi’s men and women standing in support. We get a glimpse of Jhalkaribai, played by Ankita Lokhande, and Danny Denzongpa’s character Ghulam Ghaus Khan as well.

The film has been co-directed by Ranaut and Krish from a screenplay by KV Vijayendra Prasad (Baahubali) with dialogue by Parsoon Joshi. The historical will be released on January 25.