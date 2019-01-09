Prithviraj Sukumaran plays Albert, a young father desperate to protect his seven-year-old son Adam from nightmarish visions and crippling fear in the trailer of Jenuse Mohamed’s upcoming Malayalam horror-thriller 9. Adam is expelled from his school and spends his days and nights running away from dark shadows and strange, mysterious occurrences. Things are only about to get even worse in the next nine days.

“Look up at the sky, Albert,” says a voice in the trailer. “The answer to all your questions will come from there. You must not face these upcoming nine days with fear.”

Also starring Mamta Mohandas and Prakash Raj, the film has been co-produced by Sony Pictures International and Prithviraj Productions. 9 will be released on February 9. Mohamed last directed the Dulquer Salmaan-Nithya Menen-starrer 100 Days of Love.