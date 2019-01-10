Anyone who has watched the American version of The Office will agree that the fire drill sequence is one of the most iconic moments in the show. The scene, in which Dwight Kurt Schrute III (played by Rainn Wilson) tricks his colleagues into thinking there is an actual fire in the office building, is packed with jokes. But a user on Twitter decided to turn the sequence on its head and convert it into a short horror film.

Alabama-based videographer Austin Spencer removed all the jokes and added a little scary music. The resulting version turned out to be quite chilling.

I removed all the jokes from the fire drill scene from The Office and added scary music to see how much I could change the tone pic.twitter.com/pBrGNEK53e — Austin Spencer (@austinthefreak1) January 5, 2019

The show, adapted from the British series of the same name, ran from 2005 and 2013 on the NBC network. The main cast included Steve Carell, Rainn Wilson, John Krasinski, Jenna Fischer, BJ Novak, Ed Helms and James Spader. Here is the original clip for comparison.