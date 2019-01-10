Emraan Hashmi’s upcoming film Cheat India has been renamed Why Cheat India following objections raised by the Central Board of Film Certification, according to Mumbai Mirror. Hashmi and co-producer Ellipsis Entertainment confirmed the news on Twitter by releasing a revamped poster.

“Don’t ask why, but it’s why. Sigh,” Hashmi and Ellipsis managing partner Tanug Garg said in their tweets. The tag line “Nakal Mein Hi Akal Hai: Genius lies in cheating” has also been removed from the new poster.

Why Cheat India stars Hashmi as the mastermind of a college admissions racket. Directed by Soumik Sen, the film will be released on January 18 with a U/A certificate.

Garg told Mumbai Mirror that the censor board had concerns about the original title. “We had an extensive conversation about the proposed changes since the theatrical trailer and TV promos have already been certified with the original title,” Garg told the tabloid. “We felt this could lead to dual communication with the audience but finally, in the interest of time, we mutually agreed on a title change.”

Among the films whose titles have been changed for various reasons are Padmaavat (originally Padmavati), Loveyatri (Loveratri), S Durga (Sexy Durga), Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela (Ram-Leela) and Billu (Billu Barber).