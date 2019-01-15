Lyca Productions has released the first poster of Shankar’s Kamal Haasan-starrer Indian 2. “Senapathy is back,” the poster declares as a white-haired Haasan points crossed fingers at the audience.

Indian 2 is a sequel to Haasan and Shankar’s 1996 blockbuster, about a freedom fighter who becomes a vigilante to fight corruption. The film has been lensed by Ravi Varman and the soundtrack is by Anirudh Ravichander. Jayamohan and Kabilan Vairamuthu have written the dialogue.

Details of the secondary cast and the release date are yet to be announced. Shankar’s most recent release was 2.0, the sequel to Enthiran (2010), while Haasan’s last film was Vishwaroopam II.