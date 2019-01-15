Vikram’s KK is an ace criminal on the run in the teaser of Tamil thriller Kadaram Kondan (Conqueror of Kadaram). “Smuggling. Theft. Robbery. An expert in safe breaking too,” says a voice as the teaser begins. “All suspected, but never convicted. Very intelligent.”

Directed by Rajesh M Selva (Thoongaa Vanam), the thriller also stars Akshara Haasan (Shamitabh, Vivegam) and Abi Hassan, the son of veteran Tamil actor Nassar. Kadaram Kondan has been produced by Kamal Haasan’s Raaj Kamal Films International and is scheduled to be released over the next few months.

Vikram, who was last seen in Sketch (2018) and Saamy Square (2018), will also feature in Gautham Vasudev Menon’s upcoming film Dhruva Natchathiram.