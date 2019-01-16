Farhan Akhtar will star as a pugilist in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s Toofan, the actor-filmmaker announced on Twitter on Tuesday. The film will be a “heartfelt story of a boxer,” Akhtar said. Production details and other names in the cast have not yet been revealed.

Toofan will be bankrolled by Akhtar and Riteish Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s ROMP Pictures.

Mehra and Akhtar last worked together in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag (2013), the Hindi biopic about Indian track and field athlete Milkha Singh. Akhtar will also be seen in the much-delayed The Fakir of Venice, directed by Anand Surapur, which is expected to open in theatres in February, a decade after its word premiere at the Indian Film Festival in Los Angeles in 2009.

Mehra’s Mere Pyaare Prime Minister, which explores the issue of public toilets, is scheduled to be released in March. His last film was Mirzya in 2016, starring Harshvadhan Kapoor and Saiyami Kher.