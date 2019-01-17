In the short film Shame, Sumer Seth (Ranvir Shorey), a businessman staying at a plush hotel, invites the wrath of Fanny (Swara Bhasker), a member of the housekeeping staff.

When Fanny accidentally walks into Seth’s room while he is in bed with his girlfriend (Sayani Gupta), her curiosity about the couple is piqued. When Seth finds Fanny fumbling around his room, he ensures that Fanny gets fired. “We’re servants here,” Fanny’s colleague (Seema Pahwa) tells her. “We can’t overstep. One mistake can undo a lifetime’s work.” But Fanny isn’t one to back down.

Written, edited and directed by Anusha Bose and produced by Sui Dhaaga director Sharat Katariya, Shame can be streamed on the Large Short Films’s YouTube channel.