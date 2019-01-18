Infosys co-founder NR Narayana Murthy is getting the biopic treatment, according to a Mint report. The film will be directed by Sanjay Tripathy, the newspaper said.

Tripathy approached Murthy for the film eight months ago, an executive associated with the project told Mint. “...after much deliberation, Murthy approved the project,” the source said, adding that Murthy’s only request was that the facts should not be distorted.

Tripathy has sent a 30-page script to Murthy and once it is finalised, location scouting and casting will begin, the publication said. It is not clear which phase of Murthy’s life will be covered by the biopic.

Murthy set up Infosys in Pune at the age of 35 along with six other software professionals. He served as the company’s CEO from 1981 to 2002.

Tripathy’s credits include the Doordarshan science programme Turning Point, the TV series Ek Nayi Umeed: Roshni and the Hindi movie Club 60 (2013).