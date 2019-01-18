The teaser of actor-filmmaker Geethu Mohandas’s upcoming adventure drama Moothon was released on Thursday. The movie stars Nivin Pauly as Mullakoya, a man from Lakshadweep who is on a journey to find his brother. Moothon is “island slang” for elder brother, Mohandas told Times of India.

In the teaser, an eerie voiceover describes Mullakoya as a “swine” who came from the island. “I saw him struggling here doing all kinds of odd jobs,” the voice says. “His body was covered with scars. When finally, he came to me a defeated man, I finished him off myself.” The teaser then reveals an injured Pauly looking intently at a boy before collapsing.

Also starring Shashank Arora, Sobhita Dhulipala, Roshan Mathew, Dileesh Pothan, Harish Khanna, Sujith Shankar and Melissa Raju Thomas, Moothon has been produced by Anurag Kashyap, Vinod Kumar’s Mini Studio and Ajay G Rai and Alan McAlex’s JAR Pictures. Kashyap has also written the film’s Hindi dialogue.

This is Mohandas’s second feature as a director after the National Film Award-winning Liar’s Dice (2013), starring Geetanjali Thapa and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The release date of Moothon is likely to be in June.